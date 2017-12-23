JP Nadda Or Jairam Thakur? BJP Meets Today To Decide Himachal Chief Minister

The speculation over the name of the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh is likely to end after the BJP Legislative Party's Sunday meet. BJP State President Satpal Satti told reporters on Saturday the legislative party will be meeting in Shimla. Several names, including those of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and five-time legislator Jairam Thakur have been doing the rounds.A senior BJP leader said the name of the new chief minister would be announced by party's central observers comprising Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar and state party in-charge Mangal Pandey.Ms Sitharaman and Mr Tomar, along with Mr Pandey, had met the newly elected legislators and the Members of Parliament to discuss the formation of the government and the Chief Minister.After spending two days in Shimla, they returned to New Delhi and submitted their feedback to party President Amit Shah.Five-time legislator Mr Thakur has emerged as a key contestant in the Chief Ministerial race, with the party expected to take a final call at the BJP Legislative Party meet.Party sources said central observers are expected to convey the name of the next Chief Minister approved by the party's central leadership to the legislators and get it approved from them unanimously. Other names doing the rounds are of party legislators Suresh Bhardwaj and Rajeev Bindal.The name of two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who faced a humiliating defeat in this election, has not been ruled out either. The BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member assembly.Senior Party leaders met in Gujarat on Friday and announced Vijay Rupani's name for the chief ministerial post, while Nitin Patel's name was announced for the post of deputy chief minister.