BJP-Led NDA Should Either Release Funds Or Vacate Office: Mamata Banerjee

Claiming that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the BJP-led NDA government should either release the funds or vacate office.

Ms Banerjee also said she has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appointment, seeking the release of the state's dues.

"Funds to the tune of Rs 1.15 lakh crore due to Bengal will be sought... We will raise the slogan that (either) give the poor people's money or leave the chair," the chief minister said, while addressing a public meeting in Alipurduar.

The chief minister, during the occasion, announced 70 projects worth over Rs 93 crore.

"I will be in Delhi along with a few MPs. I have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister between December 18 to December 20 to seek the release of our dues," Ms Banerjee said.

She also claimed that her government could have included more people under its social welfare schemes had the Centre cleared the state's dues.

"... I always keep my promise, unlike the BJP, which had promised to reopen all closed tea gardens... I could have offered social schemes to more people if we had received our dues," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

The Chief Minister said West Bengal's dues are pending on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA, housing, and the state's share of GST collection.

The BJP leadership in the state has often claimed that the release of funds to Bengal under MNREGA was suspended owing to its failure to submit accounts of monetary assistance provided earlier.

Ms Banerjee also said her government would offer land 'pattas' (deeds) to all tea garden workers and provide Rs 1.2 lakh to each of them for building homes.

She assured the tribals of addressing their concerns regarding ST certificate, clean drinking water and access to social schemes.

Special camps would be set up to facilitate the delivery of social welfare programmes for the tribal people, the chief minister added.

