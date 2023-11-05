BJP-Led NDA 'Bridged The Gap' Between Delhi, Northeast: PM Modi

PM Modi outlined that Mizoram has the potential to become a global tourist hub. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while addressing the people of Mizoram via video conference, highlighted that the BJP-led NDA government "bridged the gap" between northeastern states and Delhi by addressing their needs and aspirations.

"Before 2014, people perceived the northeastern states, such as Mizoram, as distant from Delhi both physically and psychologically. The BJP recognized this sense of distance and, after coming into power as part of the NDA government in 2014, made it a priority to bridge this gap by addressing the aspirations and needs of the northeastern states," PM Modi said during the video conference.

He further outlined that Mizoram has the potential to become a global tourist hub.

"Mizoram is a state with both nature and culture. It has the potential to become a global tourist hub. When infrastructure improves, it helps trade, talent and tourism. Infrastructure brings investment, industries, and income and also creates opportunities," the Prime Minister said in his address.

He also highlighted that a revolution happened across sectors in the state due to the work of the BJP-led government.

"During one of my earlier visits to Mizoram, I had promised to work for transformation by transportation; since then, a revolution has happened across sectors due to the work of the BJP-led government... Till 2013-14, the total length of the National Highways in the Northeast was 11,000 km, we increased it to 16,000 kms in 2023-23," he added.

Mizoram is one of the five states undergoing assembly elections. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

As many as 2,058 votes have been cast through home voting and 7,497 votes through postal ballots at designated facilitation centres for the Mizoram Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer office of the state said on Saturday.

A total of 9,555 votes have been cast through home voting and postal ballots until 5 PM on Saturday.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)