BJP Leaders Of Northeast Meet PM Modi Over Assam-Mizoram Border Issue

A group of BJP MPs from the northeastern states met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today regarding the recent tension in the Assam-Mizoram border and accused the Congress of politicising the issue. PM told the MPs that his affection for the northeast is natural and he does not see it through a political prism, said Union minister Kiren Rijiju.There were 16 MPs at the meeting -- 12 from Assam, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one each from Manipur and Tripura.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in "one upmanship", a memorandum submitted by the MPs read, "The Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram have expressed a desire to amicably resolve issues. A series of confidence-building measures have also taken place over the last few days. Yet the actions of the Congress party remain as devious and mischievous".

The memorandum also said those who view the Assam-Mizoram issue as a means of "spreading chaos in India (should be told) that their shenanigans will not work".

After the meeting, Mr Rijiju said foreign forces are stirring up the people in the region by making inciting statements and promoting manipulated contents.

The MPs further said in the memorandum that they would like to unequivocally state that under the NDA government led by PM Modi, "development work in the Northeast has been historic and unparalleled".

After talks with Union home Minister Amit Shah yesterday, Mizoram lifted the case naming Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma and said negotiations have started to resolve the dispute over the border.

As a reciprocal gesture, Assam asked its police to withdraw a First Information Report against Mizo National Front Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena, in connection with the border violence on July 26, in which six personnel of Assam Police were killed.