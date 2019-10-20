'I Am Mentally Sound': BJP Leader's Daughter Accuses Family Of Harassment

On October 16, a complaint was filed by former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh.

The daughter of a former BJP MLA in Bhopal has petitioned the Madhya Pradesh High Court, claiming that she was being harassed by her family and being forced to marry an MLA's son. In her petition, she has also sought police protection after her family claimed she had gone missing.

On October 16, a complaint was filed by former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh saying that his daughter Bharti Singh, who is "mentally unwell", has gone missing.

In a video, which is now being circulated on social media, Bharti rebuffed her father's claims saying she is "mentally sound". She also said that she was "safe and happy" after leaving home where she was being harassed by her family.

"I am not with a Christian or Muslim man. I have left my home because I wanted to leave. Please don't make it a caste or religion issue. I want to leave peacefully. My family was harassing me... so I had to leave," she is heard saying in the video.

"I am mentally sound. My family is producing false documents because they are in a position to do that. I can't obviously do that. I just don't want to return home.... Please help me," she further says.

Bharti is working at a fitness centre and is pursuing a nutritionist's course in Pune, according to her lawyer. In her petition, she has also mentioned that she is in a relationship with a 33-year-old man from a different community who she wants to marry.

Recently, she was called from Pune to Bhopal by her family after being told her mother was unwell, her lawyer said. But when she came home, her family started forcing her to marry a family friend, the son of a known politician.

Last year, Bharti had also filed a complaint with Chief Minister's Helpline and Mahila Ayog accusing her family of harassment. But after the complaint, police took her to the Hajela Hospital in Bhopal, where she was administered sleep-inducing Perilin injection.

According to Bharti's counsel Ankit Saxena, a writ petition has already been filed in the High Court seeks inquiry and cancellation of the October 16 police complaint filed by her father. Also, she has appealed that no action should be taken in the missing person complaint filed by her father in Bhopal recently as she left Bhopal willingly.

The BJP leader could not be reached for a comment.

