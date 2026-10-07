BJP Demands Scrutiny Of Punjab MLAs' Assets, AAP's "All Parties" Reply

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes in Punjab have opened a fresh political front in the state, with BJP leader Sunil Jakhar challenging the AAP government to put all legislators cutting across party lines under a vigilance scanner ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Jakhar said that if the Bhagwant Mann government wanted to be seen as transparent, it should order a comprehensive inquiry into the assets and conduct of sitting MLAs.

"I am ready for it," Jakhar said, insisting that the scrutiny should cover AAP, Congress, and MLAs from other parties as well.

READ | 'CBI Came, Returned Empty-Handed': Bhagwant Mann's Swipe At BJP Over Search

The BJP leader also questioned the change in the lifestyles and assets of some legislators.

"I have seen that some legislators did not even have a cycle earlier, and now they have kothis, luxury vehicles, and a lavish lifestyle," he said, calling for their assets to be examined against their known sources of income.

The BJP leader's demand comes as the CBI-ED controversy emerges as a major political issue ahead of Punjab elections.

Responding to the BJP, AAP Punjab spokesperson Neel Garg said the party has no problem with examining the assets of its MLAs as long as the probe is not limited to just the AAP. All political parties, including Congress and BJP, must also be probed, he said. The central agencies should not target only the AAP, he added.

CBI Action Intensifies Political Battle

The latest flashpoint is the CBI investigation into the alleged corruption linked to the office of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

READ | CBI Raids AAP's Camp Office In Punjab, Bhagwant Mann Says 'BJP Is Nervous'

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the CBI to investigate allegations based on material shared by the ED concerning Mann's OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others.

The CBI subsequently registered a case and conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh. The investigation relates to allegations concerning postings and transfers, government files, licences, tenders, and land-related matters.

The Punjab government has challenged the high court's direction in the Supreme Court. Mann has alleged that the BJP is using the central agencies to target his government ahead of the elections, while the BJP has used the investigation to question AAP's claims of clean governance.