'CBI Came, Returned Empty-Handed': Bhagwant Mann's Swipe At BJP Over Search

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has hit out at the BJP over the CBI search in Sangrur, alleging that the agency's action is a sign that elections are approaching. He accused the BJP of using central agencies against political opponents.

"The CBI raid shows that elections have arrived," Mann said.

He alleged that sending the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Opposition leaders or their close associates is part of the BJP's political strategy wherever elections are held.

Mann cited the case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ahead of the assembly election. He also pointed at leaders close to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who faced action before the state election.

He said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders faced the same problem ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

The CBI search lasted nearly six hours, Mann said, adding it "did not find anything" and returned empty-handed. The chief minister alleged the raid was a part of a BJP conspiracy to defame him and his government, particularly after the BJP's anti-drug campaign in Punjab, which he claimed had failed to generate the desired political impact.

According to Mann, the CBI action was politically motivated and aimed at creating a narrative against the AAP government ahead of the upcoming elections.

Earlier today, an unusual scene unfolded in a village in Sangrur when the CBI team searched the house of Mann's officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman.

The CBI search at Sangrur's Gharachon village triggered a political confrontation between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Opposition parties. Representatives of Waris Punjab De and Akali Dal Punar Surjeet gathered in Gharachon and openly welcomed the CBI team.

READ | Dhol And Bhangra Greet CBI Team During Search At Bhagwant Mann Aide's House In Punjab

After the CBI vehicles left the area, people were seen beating dhols, performing bhangra and showering flower petals on the vehicles carrying the agency officials. Sources said the CBI was investigating allegations against those who had caused huge losses to Punjab and looted public money.

BJP leader Tarun Chug said it was an "extraordinary display of shamelessness". He took a swipe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the time for political drama is over. "You will have to answer for every single penny that has been stolen from the people of Punjab. Stop the drama. Let the investigation proceed and let the facts speak."