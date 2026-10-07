Dhol And Bhangra Greet CBI Team During Search At Bhagwant Mann Aide's House In Punjab

An unusual scene unfolded in a village in Punjab's Sangrur this morning when a CBI team searched the house of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman.
The CBI search at Sangrur's Gharachon village triggered a political confrontation between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Opposition parties. Representatives of Waris Punjab De and Akali Dal Punar Surjeet gathered in Gharachon and openly welcomed the CBI team.
After the CBI vehicles left the area, people were seen beating dhols, performing bhangra and showering flower petals on the vehicles carrying the agency officials. Sources said the CBI was investigating allegations against those who had caused huge losses to Punjab and looted public money.
They said the investigation may have taken time, but the CBI was now proceeding against those facing allegations in what they described as a fair and strict probe. The unusual visuals from Gharachon - with dhol beats, bhangra and flowers being showered on CBI vehicles - added a new political dimension to the investigation.
"First in history, today, Punjabis are enjoying CBI action," Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said.
"Bhagwant Mann is desperately trying to save those accused of corruption. But the very person, Rajbir, he is trying so hard to protect is seeing people from his native village, Gharachon in Sangrur, celebrate the CBI action... This alone gives an idea of how deeply people feel Punjab has allegedly been looted and plundered."
🔥 First in History, Today, Punjabis are enjoying CBI Action ! 🔥 👉 Bhagwant Mann is desperately trying to save those accused of corruption! 👉 But the very person Rajbir he is trying so hard to protect is seeing people from his native village, Gharachon in Sangrur, celebrate the CBI action. 🥁 People are beating dhols... 🌸 Flowers are being showered on the cars carrying CBI officials... 🙏 The CBI is being welcomed with open arms... 👉 Think about it, Punjabis! This alone gives an idea of how deeply people feel Punjab has allegedly been looted and plundered! 👉यह भी इतिहास में पहली बार हो रहा है 🔥 आज सारा पंजाब देख रहा है CBI की छापेमारी को !🔥 👉 भ्रष्टाचारियों को बचाने के लिए भगवंत कितना तड़प रहा है! 👉 पर जिसको बचाने के लिए इतना तड़प रहा है... _उसी राजबीर घूमन के अपने गाँव घरांचों (संगरूर) के लोग ख़ुशी में झूम उठे हैं!_ 🥁 गाँव वाले ढोल बजा रहे हैं..._ 🌸 फूलों की वर्षा हो रही है..._ 🙏 CBI का खुले दिल से स्वागत हो रहा है..._ 👉 सोचो पंजाबियों! इससे ही अंदाज़ा लगा लो कि इन्होंने पंजाब को कितना लूटा है! 👉 ਇਹ ਵੀ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ.. 🔥 *ਅੱਜ ਸਾਰਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇਖ ਰਿਹਾ ਏ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ ਦੇ ਛਪਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ !* 🔥 👉*ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਤਰਲੋ-ਮੱਛੀ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਏ!* 👉ਪਰ ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਏਨਾ ਤੜਫ ਰਿਹਾ ਏ... *ਉਸੇ ਰਾਜਬੀਰ ਘੁੰਮਣ ਦੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਘਰਾਂਚੋਂ (ਸੰਗਰੂਰ) ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ 'ਚ ਝੂਮ ਉੱਠੇ ਨੇ!* 🥁 *ਪਿੰਡ ਵਾਲੇ ਢੋਲ ਵੱਜ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ...* 🌸 *ਫੁੱਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਰਖਾ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਏ...* 🙏 *CBI ਦਾ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਦਿਲ ਨਾਲ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਏ...* 👉*ਸੋਚੋ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਓ!* ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ਾ ਲਗਾ ਲਓ ਕਿ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਲੁੱਟਿਆ-ਪੁੱਟਿਆ ਏ! @cbic_india @AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal @ptcnews @abpsanjha @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline @RozanaSpokesman @PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari @RepublicTV @ndtv @IndiaToday @aajtak @ZeeNews @News18India @ABPNews @CNNnews18 @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd @ANI @ians_india— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) October 6, 2026
BJP leader Tarun Chug said it was an "extraordinary display of shamelessness". He took a swipe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the time for political drama is over.
"You will have to answer for every single penny that has been stolen from the people of Punjab. Stop the drama. Let the investigation proceed and let the facts speak."
The Façade of "Kattar Imandari" Crumbles! Open your eyes, AAP workers! They made you vandalize ED vehicles on the streets, but where do your leaders stand today? Bhagwant Mann Ji, Punjab sees your desperation to shield the corrupt. While you scramble to protect Rajbir Ghuman, his own village, Gharachon, is welcoming the CBI with dhol beats and flower petals! When local villagers celebrate anti-corruption raids with sweets, the game is up. Every single rupee looted from the people of Punjab will be accounted for. ਕੱਟੜ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ ਦਾ ਢੌਂਗ ਬੇਨਕਾਬ! ਵੇਖ ਲਓ 'ਆਪ' ਦੇ ਵਰਕਰੋ! ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਤੋਂ ਈਡੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਗੱਡੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਭੰਨ-ਤੋੜ ਕਰਵਾਈ, ਧੱਕੇ ਖੁਆਏ, ਤੇ ਅੱਜ ਖ਼ੁਦ ਕਿੱਥੇ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਨੇ? ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ, ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਤੜਫ਼ ਸਭ ਦੇਖ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਜਿਸ ਰਾਜਬੀਰ ਘੁੰਮਣ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬਚਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ, ਉਸੇ ਦੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਘਰਾਂਚੋਂ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਢੋਲ ਵਜਾ ਕੇ ਅਤੇ ਫੁੱਲ ਬਰਸਾ ਕੇ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ! ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੱਸ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਅਸਲ ਚਿਹਰਾ ਨੰਗਾ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕਾ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੁੱਟੇ ਇਕ-ਇਕ ਪੈਸੇ ਦਾ ਹਿਸਾਬ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਰਹੇਗਾ। @ANI @ians_india @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline @RozanaSpokesman @PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari @RepublicTV @ndtv @IndiaToday @aajtak @ZeeNews @News18India @ABPNews @CNNnews18 @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) October 6, 2026
Former Union minister Ravneet Bittu told AAP workers to "open their eyes". "They made you vandalize ED vehicles on the streets, but where do your leaders stand today? Bhagwant Mann Ji, Punjab sees your desperation to shield the corrupt."
The CBI action has snowballed into a full-fledged political war in the state where the assembly election will be held in a few months.
The Sangrur police said they have suspended an officer and detained two people after locals in Gharachon village welcomed the CBI team with flowers.