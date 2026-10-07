Dhol And Bhangra Greet CBI Team During Search At Bhagwant Mann Aide's House In Punjab

An unusual scene unfolded in a village in Punjab's Sangrur this morning when a CBI team searched the house of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman.

The CBI search at Sangrur's Gharachon village triggered a political confrontation between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Opposition parties. Representatives of Waris Punjab De and Akali Dal Punar Surjeet gathered in Gharachon and openly welcomed the CBI team.

After the CBI vehicles left the area, people were seen beating dhols, performing bhangra and showering flower petals on the vehicles carrying the agency officials. Sources said the CBI was investigating allegations against those who had caused huge losses to Punjab and looted public money.

They said the investigation may have taken time, but the CBI was now proceeding against those facing allegations in what they described as a fair and strict probe. The unusual visuals from Gharachon - with dhol beats, bhangra and flowers being showered on CBI vehicles - added a new political dimension to the investigation.

"First in history, today, Punjabis are enjoying CBI action," Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said.

"Bhagwant Mann is desperately trying to save those accused of corruption. But the very person, Rajbir, he is trying so hard to protect is seeing people from his native village, Gharachon in Sangrur, celebrate the CBI action... This alone gives an idea of how deeply people feel Punjab has allegedly been looted and plundered."

BJP leader Tarun Chug said it was an "extraordinary display of shamelessness". He took a swipe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the time for political drama is over.

"You will have to answer for every single penny that has been stolen from the people of Punjab. Stop the drama. Let the investigation proceed and let the facts speak."

Former Union minister Ravneet Bittu told AAP workers to "open their eyes". "They made you vandalize ED vehicles on the streets, but where do your leaders stand today? Bhagwant Mann Ji, Punjab sees your desperation to shield the corrupt."

The CBI action has snowballed into a full-fledged political war in the state where the assembly election will be held in a few months.

The Sangrur police said they have suspended an officer and detained two people after locals in Gharachon village welcomed the CBI team with flowers.