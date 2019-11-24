BJP Leader Opposes Decision To Change Name Of Park In Gorakhpur

BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh has opposed the changing of Gorakhpur's famous Vindhyavasini Park's name .

BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh has opposed the changing of Gorakhpur's famous Vindhyavasini Park's name to Hanuman Prasad Poddar National Park. Mr Singh has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to revoke the decision.

"The park was named after a freedom fighter and changing the name amounts to insulting the contribution of a freedom fighter," he said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also criticized the move. In a tweet, she said, "The park was named after a freedom fighter and it is the arrogance of the BJP that is provoking such decisions."

The Vindhyavasini Park was named after Vindhyavasini Prasad Varma, a freedom fighter who played a key role in the Champaran Satyagrah and then the 'Quit India' movement. He was an associate of Mahatma Gandhi.

Hanuman Prasad Poddar in whose name the park has been renamed, was an Indian freedom fighter, litterateur, magazine editor and philanthropist. He was also one of the trustees of the famous Gita press.

His work in fostering pride among the people regarding India's glorious history and philosophic tradition earned him praise from Mahatma Gandhi. The Government of India issued a postage stamp in his memory in 1992.

The park was built in 1952 and is spread over 35 acres of land. Shaped as 'V', the park is a popular destination for fitness freaks and the people of Gorakhpur.

