BJP Leader Accused In Mandsaur Municipal Chairman's Murder

According to sources, Manish Bairagi and Manish Bandhwar were having a land dispute (Representational)

Police named Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Bairagi to be behind the murder of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation Chairman and BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar today.

Mr Bandhwar was shot at late on Thursday at BPL Square in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police chief Rakesh Mohan Shukla told reporters that the accused has been identified as Manish Bairagi, who is already under the scanner for murder attempt, kidnapping, and half a dozen other crimes.

According to sources, Manish Bairagi and Mr Bandhwar were having a land dispute, and this may be the reason why he was murdered.