BJP's Kirit Somaiya Gets Threat Mail Over 'Explicit' Videos, Case Filed

Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint with the police after the second mail (File)

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya approached the Mumbai Police after he received another e-mail threatening to expose videos of "leaders like him", an official said on Wednesday.

Notably, police registered an FIR after Mr Somaiya's office received an e-mail demanding Rs 50 lakh from the BJP leader for not releasing his "explicit videos". This mail was received on September 24, police had said.

The second mail was received on September 25 in which the sender claimed that he possessed clips of other leaders like Mr Somaiya. "I will expose those as well, all of which are related to your political party," the official said quoting the e-mail.

He said Mr Somaiya lodged a complaint with the police after the second mail.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

