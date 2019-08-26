BJP Leader Allegedly Threatens Electricity Board Office Over Cow Deaths

Gopal Bhargava sought compensation for the owners of the cattle. (File)

BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Sunday allegedly threatened to attack an electricity board building after a herd of cows was electrocuted in Sagar district's Kadta village.

Mr Bhargava sought compensation for the owners of the cattle and warned the electricity board of severe protest.

In a video accessed by ANI, Mr Bhargava, who is also the Rehli MLA, can be seen intimidating the officials over the phone for not taking the responsibility for the incident.

"It was your task to supervise it. We want you to give compensation to the owners of the cows, otherwise, we will launch a protest and throw stones at the building of the electricity board," he said.

According to the sources, the animals allegedly died when they were grazing in a forest area. The herd stepped on the live wire, which had snapped from the electricity board.

