BJP's Kirit Somaiya Claims Mumbai Police Circulating 'Fake FIR' By Him

"I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station," said Kirit Somaiya on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that the Mumbai police is circulating a fake First Information Report (FIR) of his, when in fact he was allegedly not allowed to file an FIR when he went to.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Somaiya on Monday wrote, "Mumbai Police circulated a FAKE FIR of mine on April 23 for assault. I have not filed any FIR. Bandra Police Station refused to register my FIR on 23 April. I will file a complaint tomorrow at 12 noon at Khar Police Station against this criminal conspiracy of bogus manipulated FIR.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Somaiya claimed he was injured in alleged stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai. In a series of Twitter posts, Mr Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena gundas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station."

Following that, the BJP leader on Sunday said Mumbai Police has refused to register his FIR after he was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena goons.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manjunath Shinge said a case has been registered based on Somaiya's complaint.

