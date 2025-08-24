BJP's '<i>Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon</i>' Dig At Congress As MLA Accused Of Harassment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress over its "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" slogan and sought to know why it was "victim shaming" the women who have raised allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar also accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of trying to create a "culture of lies" and alleged that Congress leaders are under the impression that they are not accountable for any of their actions.

His remarks came at a time when Mamkootathil, an MLA from Palakkad, faces a series of allegations of sexual misconduct by at least three women, including a Malayalam actor. On Thursday, Mamkootathil stepped down as Youth Congress President but denied the charges. He has also refused to resign from the state assembly.



"This particular man (Mamkootathil) is just a symptom of a deep-rooted malaise in the Congress, which is that they somehow, in every election, managed to use appeasement, corruption and a divisive mandate to elect themselves but what they do after that is something the people of Kerala and the people of Palakkad is a visible open secret. They don't do this to serve the people but to indulge in politics of power and exploitation that this person has come to represent," Mr Chandrasekhar told NDTV.

"I don't think anyone has any expectations from the Congress, given the absolute drama and politics of lies and corruption that Rahul Gandhi has become a metaphor for. I don't expect anything from him. I expect nothing from the Congress. Rahul Gandhi has unfortunately created a culture of lies and scooting politics. This is not what the people of India and Kerala want," he added.

On the legislator and a section of the Congress leaders' claims that no formal complaint has been lodged either with the party or with the police, the BJP leader said: "If Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon is part of so many programmes, why are they victim-shaming in Kerala? Why is this man still an MLA? This is something the people of India and Kerala are understanding."

'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' is a slogan of the Congress and was introduced in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2021.

Mr Chandrasekhar also hit out at Mr Rahul's sister and Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. ". Believing that they are not accountable for anything that they do is going from Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra all the way down to these types of jokers," he said.

"This is an issue about a social contract between an MLA and the people who elected him. He has to resign as an MLA. Victims are being intimidated and trolled and shamed. There should be a complaint from the side of the Congress party. If this party has an iota of self-respect, they (Congress) should cause him to resign as an MLA," he added.

The controversy surrounding the Congress legislator first broke out after Malayalam actor Rini George accused a youth leader of a prominent political party of misconduct. Ms George did not name anyone but the opposition BJP alleged Mamkootathil's role in it.

Subsequently, writer Honey Bhaskaran and trans woman activist Avanthika accused him of inappropriate behaviour. The BJP has demanded Mamkootathil's resignation from the state assembly.

Actor George made the allegations against the Congress legislator in an online interview that went viral.

"I came in contact with the politician through social media. His inappropriate behaviour began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him," Ms George claimed.

She alleged that the leader even offered to book a room at a five-star hotel and asked her to visit.

Besides, she accused senior leaders of the concerned party of ignoring her complaints and said the young leader continued to receive prominent positions within the party despite her warnings. She said when she warned the leader she would approach senior party officials, he reportedly dismissed her, saying, "You can go and tell anyone... who cares?"

After this, more allegations surfaced. Avanthika alleged Mamkootathil made offensive remarks at her, expressing interest in what he termed "rape sex" and suggesting meetings to fulfil his fantasies. She told NDTV that the MLA shared his rape fantasies with her.

Screenshots of WhatsApp chats purportedly sent by Mamkootathil to another woman, asking if he could visit her when she was alone at home, were also circulated on social media.

On Saturday, an audio clip of a purported conversation between Mamkootathil and an unidentified woman surfaced, in which the Congress leader is heard forcing the latter to undergo an abortion and threatening to kill her in a "few seconds" when she resisted his demand.

The MLA has, however, consistently denied wrongdoing. On August 21, he resigned from all organisational posts in the Congress, including his position as state Youth Congress president, but insisted that the decision was voluntary and not forced by party leadership.



The allegations against Mamkootathil have given fresh ammunition to rival parties ahead of Assembly elections in Kerala next year. The BJP and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), have staged protest marches in Palakkad, accusing the Congress of shielding him.

Voices against Mamkootathil are beginning to be raised within the Congress as well. Several senior leaders and Youth Congress workers are learnt to have conveyed to the leadership that Mamkootathil's continuation as MLA damages the party's credibility, especially in the run-up to local body and Assembly polls.

Despite mounting pressure, the Palakkad MLA remains defiant. "Resignation is not even in my thoughts," he said. Reiterating that none of the women who levelled allegations have filed legal complaints, he added, "If the CPI(M) wants, they can fabricate one. Let them complain, I can prove my innocence in court."