BJP Issues Notice To UP MLA After Son Files Nomination As Independent

BJP asked Babulal Chaudhary why disciplinary action should not be taken against him (File photo)

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit on Sunday slapped a show cause notice on the party's Fatehpur Sikri MLA Babulal Chaudhary after his son filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat.

The party has fielded incumbent MP Rajkumar Chahar from the constituency. However, Babulal Chaudhary's son Rameshwar Chaudhary has also filed his nomination from the seat and is contesting as an Independent candidate.

Govind Narayan Shukla, the BJP's state general secretary, told the news agency PTI that state unit chief Bhupendra Singh Choudhary has issued a show cause notice to Babulal Chaudhary and sought his response by 5 pm on Monday.

Bhupendra Singh Choudhary said in his letter that a complaint had been received regarding Babulal Chaudhary letting his son contest and campaign as an Independent candidate against the authorised BJP nominee.

"You are being issued a show cause notice as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you," the letter stated.

Shukla said the BJP issued a notice to Rameshwar Chaudhary on May 2 and expelled him from the party.

Babulal Chaudhary was elected MP from Fatehpur Sikri on a BJP ticket in 2014. In the 2019 elections, the party dropped him and fielded Chahar, who defeated the Congress' Raj Babbar.

Babulal Chaudhary contested the 2022 assembly elections on a BJP ticket and became an MLA.

The Congress' Ramnath Sikarwar is contesting from Fatehpur Sikri as the INDIA bloc candidate.

The constituency in Agra district goes to the polls on Tuesday.

