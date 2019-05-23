BJP Indebted To People: Uttarakhand Chief Minister On Lok Sabha Results

Trivendra Singh Rawat said Bharatiya Janata Party will remain "heavily indebted" to the people of India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will remain "heavily indebted" to the people of India for giving the party an unprecedented victory in the general elections.

"We will remain heavily indebted to the people for giving us the full blessings in the elections," the elated Chief Minister said, amid rapturous celebrations at the party headquarters in Dehradun.

Mr Rawat also cautioned the opposition about questioning the credibility of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in their defeat and, instead, accept the verdict with all humility and grace.

"This will amount to insulting the verdict of the people," he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, Mr Rawat said that he had called for more than 300 seats and people, in turn, have responded with their full mandate.

Referring to PM Modi's recent visit to Kedarnath, Mr Rawat said that Lord Shiva had given the Prime Minister his full blessings.

"I also pray to Baba Kedar to fulfill the dream of Modi in his efforts to make a new India by 2022," the Chief Minister said.

He said that this was the first time in the country that there was no anti-incumbency factor operating against the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

Mr Rawat also noted that the ruling BJP has got between 51 to 67 per cent of the votes in all the five Lok Sabha seats of the state, which is also unprecedented.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019