BJP In Huddle, To Finalise Candidates For Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Polls

PM Modi, other leaders at BJP headquarters in Delhi for key poll meeting.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived at the party headquarters in the national capital for the Central Election Committee meeting to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan on Sunday.

BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also reached the venue. Party leaders Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pralhad Joshi also reached the party headquarters.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached BJP Chief JP Nadda's residence.

Top leaders, including PM Modi, JP Nadda, and Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee, will take part in the meeting.

"Candidates for about 60 to 70 seats in Rajasthan will be discussed while those for 31 seats in Chhattisgarh will be approved today," a source said.

The BJP is busy fine-tuning its strategies for five poll-bound states, including MP and Chhattisgarh. The party has classified all seats in these states into individual categories of A, B, C, and D.

Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well while category B includes seats where the BJP has a mixed record of victories and losses. Category C includes seats where the party is deemed to be on a relatively weaker footing.

In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections.

