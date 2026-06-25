BJP In Bengal May Table Uniform Code As Its 1st Bill On Monday: Sources

Bengal could become the fourth BJP-ruled state to pass a bill to implement the Uniform Code - a law that would set aside religion-based personal laws dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and succession - putting all citizens on par. Sources said the Suvendu Adhikari government could table the bill as early as Monday. It would be the first bill of the new BJP government of the state.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday, sources said.

The BJP has 207 MLAs in the 294-member house and is in a position to push through the Bill, which is expected to unleash an intense political debate with 27 per cent of the state's population comprising minorities.

The earlier Trinamool Congress government had opposed UCC on record and then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had vowed to not impose it in Bengal.

If passed, Bengal will be the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam to pass the Uniform Civil Code. It was among the key promises by the BJP ahead of the elections in Bengal, which it won by an overwhelming majority.

When the party's manifesto in the state was launched, Union minister Amit Shah had promised that UCC will be introduced within six months of the BJP coming to power.

Controversies Around UCC

The Uniform Civil Code - which bans practices that some sections of Muslims follow when a woman loses her husband or gets divorced, including nikah halala and iddat - has been a source of continued religious and political friction.

The other controversial point is tribal rights, especially after Amit Shah assured that all tribal communities will be exempt from the ambit of the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

Pointing to the exemption, leaders of religious groups in Assam have argued that the law does not meet the definition of a true UCC, since a Uniform Civil Code means a common law applicable to every citizen of India.

It has also sparked a debate in Madhya Pradesh, a state with a considerable chunk of tribals.