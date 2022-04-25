BJP Identifies 73,000 'Weak' Booths In Run-Up To 2024 Polls: Report

These booths have been identified on the basis of 2014 and 2019 general elections

With an eye on 2024 general elections, the BJP has identified 73,000 polling booths where it is weak and has constituted a committee to strengthen the party's position on them, sources said on Monday.

Majority of these booths are in southern and eastern states, the sources said, adding that the party is also contemplating to draw a blue print for strengthening its position in 150 Lok Sabha constituencies where it has not done well in previous several polls.

Chaired by BJP's vice president Baijayant Panda, the committee has party general secretaries CT Ravi and Dilip Ghosh, and party's SC cell head Lal Singh Arya as its members, they said.

The committee has drafted a report suggesting the strategy for strengthening the BJP on these booths, the sources said.

The report is likely to be placed in the meeting of BJP's general secretaries on Monday and then a strategy will be finalised which will be communicated to the respective state units, they said.

These booths have been identified on the basis of 2014 and 2019 general elections, the sources said, adding that the broader idea is to substantially increase the party's vote share on these booths in 2024 general elections.

The booths have been divided into various categories on the basis of demography, organisational strength and other aspects, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)