'After 2014, Modi Ensured That...': PM Attacks Congress In Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi launched several projects in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled development projects in sectors like road, rail, energy, housing and drinking water worth about Rs 12,600 crore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and attacked the Congress over "corruption" in government schemes during its rule. The Prime Minister, who also laid the foundation stone of 'Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan' in Jabalpur, targeted the Congress and alleged that funds meant for the poor were filling the coffers of the corrupt.

In a veiled reference to the Congress-led UPA government, he said headlines were about various scams. PM Modi said after 2014, the BJP-led government carried out a 'Swacchta' campaign to weed out the corrupt practices.

"Eleven crore fake beneficiaries who never existed were removed from the government lists with the use of technology. After 2014, Modi ensured that the funds meant for the poor were not looted by anyone."

He credited the creation of the trinity of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones for the "obliteration of the corrupt system".

"Today, because of this Trishakti, more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been saved from falling into the wrong hands," the Prime Minister said.

Noting that it is a critical time for Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister pointed out that any hindrance in development will ruin the hard work of the last two decades carried out by the BJP government in the state.

He said it is people's responsibility to ensure that children grow up to see a developed Madhya Pradesh in the coming 25 years.

He said the state government has taken Madhya Pradesh to the top in agricultural exports in the past years and also stressed the importance of the state being a leader in industrial development.

Noting India's manifold increase in defence production exports over the years, the Prime Minister said that Jabalpur has a big contribution to this.

He said that the central government is providing 'Made in India' weapons to the defence forces and the demand for India's defence products is also increasing in the world.

"Madhya Pradesh is also going to benefit a lot from this, thousands of new employment opportunities are going to be created here," he said.

"Today India's confidence is at a new height," he added.

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the entire tribal society, the people of Madhya Pradesh and the 140 crore citizens of the country on the occasion of the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavagti.

Speaking about the project unveiled in the state, the Prime Minister said that these will transform the lives of lakhs of people including farmers and the youth. "With the advent of new industries in the region, the youth will now find jobs here."

He highlighted India's brilliant performance in the ongoing Asian Games and said that every youth feels that this time belongs to India.

The Prime Minister noted that when the youth get such opportunities, their passion for building a developed India also gets a boost.

He gave examples of organizing a grand world event like the G-20, and the success of India's Chandrayaan mission

The Prime Minister noted that Khadi products worth more than Rs 1.5 crore were sold at a store in Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"The feeling of Swadeshi, the feeling of taking the country forward is rising everywhere today," PM Modi said.

He also touched upon the role of India's youth in achieving success in the world of startups. In the cleanliness campaign launched by the country on October 1, the Prime Minister informed that cleanliness programmes were conducted at more than 9 lakh places with the participation of nearly 9 crore citizens. He credited the people of Madhya Pradesh for taking the state to the top in terms of cleanliness.

The Prime Minister alleged an "India-bashing approach" by some political parties at a time when the country's achievements are being discussed all over the world. He said such parties had raised questions about the Digital India campaign and India's COVID-19 vaccine.

He alleged that such parties believe the words of the country's enemies and go to the extent of questioning the Indian Army. He also alleged that there has been criticism of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The Prime Minister said his government had made places associated with Dr BR Ambedkar a "panchteerth".

"This shows the commitment of the government towards social harmony and heritage," he said.

He said before 2014, MSP was given only for 8-10 forest produce while the remaining ones were sold at throwaway prices, while today about 90 forest produce have been brought under the ambit of MSP.

"The double-engine government gives priority to the underprivileged", the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke about Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

Madhya Pradesh and four other states will go for assembly polls later this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)