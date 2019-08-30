'BJP Government Pushed Nation Into Financial Emergency,' Alleges Congress

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala targetted the BJP government over the economic slowdown

The Congress today accused the BJP government of forcefully taking Rs 1,76 lakh crore from the RBI to hide a "grave" economic slowdown and claimed that it had pushed the country into a "financial emergency".

The Reserve Bank of India or RBI had on Monday approved the transfer of a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting the BJP-led regime's prospect of stimulating the slowing economy without widening fiscal deficit.

"RBI's emergency fund is at a six-year low as the BJP government has forcefully taken Rs 1,76,000 crore from the RBI to hide its failures and grave economic slowdown," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged in a tweet, tagging a media report on the central bank's emergency fund.

"The BJP government has pushed the country into a financial emergency," he claimed.

RBI का 'इमरजेंसी फ़ंड' गिर कर 6 साल के निचले स्तर पर क्योंकि अपनी नाकामियों व घोर आर्थिक मंदी को छुपाने के लिए भाजपा सरकार ने ज़बरन RBI के ₹1,76,000 करोड़ लिए।



भाजपा सरकार ने देश को 'आर्थिक आपातकाल' में धकेल दिया है। pic.twitter.com/vR9zA620JU - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 30, 2019

In another tweet, the Congress spokesperson mentioned about "bank frauds".

"'Loot & Scoot' in 'New India' as a complicit BJP govt looks the other way and common man is taxed!" he alleged.

Bank Frauds up by 74%!



2017-18 - ₹41,167 Cr

2018-19 - ₹71,542 Cr



'Loot & Scoot' in 'New India' as a complicit BJP Govt looks the other way and common man is taxed! pic.twitter.com/LiDTevwDkn - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 30, 2019

According to the RBI annual report, the number of cases of frauds reported by banks saw a jump of 15 per cent year-on-year basis in 2018-19, with the amount involved increasing by 73.8 per cent to Rs 71,543 crore from Rs 41,167 crore reported in the previous fiscal.



