BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Pickpocket' Comment For PM

Rahul Gandhi referred to PM Modi as a pickpocket at an election rally. (File)

The BJP's Maharashtra unit today filed a complaint with the state electoral office over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "pickpocket" barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leaders Prasad Lad and Sanjay Upadhyay submitted a complaint to state electoral officer Baldev Singh, alleging that Rahul Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act, a BJP release said.

"Modi is the loudspeaker of Adani and Ambani. Just like a pickpocket who diverts attention before stealing. His only job is to divert your attention so that he can pass your money to a select few industrialists," Rahul Gandhi had said at a rally in at an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Tuesday.

The BJP's complaint stated that Rahul Gandhi's comments were unsubstantiated.

"It is a character assassination of PM Modi. The Election Commission should take action against Rahul Gandhi," the BJP said.

Additional chief electoral officer Dileep Shinde said they had received the complaint.

"We have sought a report from our officer in Yavatmal, where Rahul Gandhi made the alleged comments. We will verify the content and initiate action as per the findings," Mr Shinde told news agency PTI.

Both Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi have been holding rallies in the state for the October 21 assembly elections.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.