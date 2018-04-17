BJP Fields Ex-Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy's Brother, Says 'Compromise'

Mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy was a minister in the government of BS Yeddyurappa, who is leading the BJP campaign in the state. Mr Reddy was removed after massive corruption charges involving illegal mining in 2011. Somasekhara Reddy, who represented Bellary in the assembly, is accused of bribing a judge in the cash-for bail case that involved Janardhan Reddy. He is currently out on bail.
Soon after the BJP list was out, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted:
The Congress leader was referring to a slip of tongue by BJP chief Amit Shah. Though Mr Shah had quickly corrected himself, it didn't check the rapid circulation of the video clip on social media, mostly by Congress supporters.
BREAKING! Amit Shah's prophecy of Yeddyurappa Govt being the 'Most Corrupt' ever in Karnataka is coming true-
Janardhan Reddy's brother Somshekar Reddy gets BJP ticket!
Krishnaiah Setty is also a BJP candidate, who was accused with BSY in land scam.https://t.co/g24sLWOxnG- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 16, 2018
Today, Vivek Reddy said the BJP has "avoided drafting" any candidate convicted of corruption.
"Katta Subramanya Naidu and Krishnaiah Shetty were not given any seats in the last assembly elections because they were facing criminal charges but because they have now been acquitted," he said, referring to the party's two senior leaders who have been given ticket this time from Shivaji Nagar and Malur.
Regarding Somashekhara Reddy, he said, "I think the party has made one compromise in order to ensure that we win the seat... it is not across the board like Congress... there are 67 complaints against Siddaramaiah".
On April 8, the BJP declared its first list of 72 candidates which included its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders KS Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.