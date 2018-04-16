BJP Releases Second List Of 82 Candidates For Karnataka Elections The BJP released its second list of candidates, a day after its central election committee met in Delhi to finalise the names of its candidates for the high-stakes election.

The BJP is making an all-out bid to oust the Congress from power in Karnataka



Polls for the 224-member Assembly are scheduled for May 12.



The BJP released its second list of candidates, a day after its central election committee met in Delhi to finalise the names of its candidates for the high-stakes election.



The BJP on April 8 had declared its first list of 72 nominees that included its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders K S Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.



The Congress had yesterday released its list of 218 candidates.



The BJP is making an all-out bid to oust the Congress from power in the southern state.



