The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among the big names featured in the list are Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, former Haryana chief minister Manoharlal Khattar from Karnal and Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North.

Here is the full list: