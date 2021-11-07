BJP 'Doesn't Revolve Around Family': PM's Jibe At Congress In Party Meet

PM Narendra Modi addressed the valedictory session of the BJP's national executive today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the BJP workers should become "a bridge of faith for the common man" and expressed confidence that the party will win the coming round of elections in five states, senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav said after the party's national executive meeting today.

"The BJP is now in the Centre is because the party has been connected to the common man and does not revolve around a family," PM Modi had said in a jibe at the Congress at the valedictory session of the BJP's national executive.

The BJP isn't run by a family but by a culture of public welfare, Mr Yadav quoted the Prime Minister as saying. Instead, the party runs on the values of "Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolution and commitment)".

Chief Ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - gave a presentation on upcoming assembly elections at the meeting, Yadav told reporters.

A similar presentation was given by BJP''s Punjab unit president, he said.

"In his address, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the party''s history as it has always been associated with the issues close to the common man of the country," Mr Yadav said.

The discussions at the reformed national executive meet also encompassed the coming elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The four Chief Ministers also highlighted the work that they have done in their states. Mr Yadav said in Congress-ruled Punjab, the party will contest all the 117 assembly seats.