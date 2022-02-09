BJP Demands Paramilitary Force To Avoid 'Fear' In Civic Polls In West Bengal

"State Election Commission is a branch organization of TMC," BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said. (File)

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday wrote to the State Election Commissioner demanding immediate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to "remove the environment of fear and build confidence" in the people for municipal elections in the state.

"As pointed out in the past, there are regular instances of our candidates being intimidated, being threatened with life, over the phone and in person. In all cases, the local police are just silent spectators and in most cases refuse to register a complaint," the state BJP wrote in the letter.

"Also, our candidates are not being allowed to campaign, put up banners, flags, wall writing. Here again, the local police are not willing to help and in many cases take a blatant partisan line in support of the ruling party," it added.

Specifically mentioning Sainthia municipality, the BJP in its letter said that the local police there are making phone calls to people asking them to support the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and not to participate with the BJP.

"We once again ask the State Election Commission for the deployment of CAPF to remove the environment of fear," the letter added.

Addressing the issue, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "West Bengal government is misusing its power and is assembling goons of a particular community but we are ready to fight the polls. State Election Commission is a branch organization of TMC."

Meanwhile, the West Bengal State Election Commission has postponed the state municipality elections, which were scheduled for January 22 to February 12.