BJP, Congress Rate Naveen Patnaik's Party After His 8/10 Rating To Centre

In the backdrop of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rating the Narendra Modi government '8 out of 10', the state units of the BJP and Congress on Wednesday gave the BJD dispensation 'zero' for being "neck-deep in corruption".

Mr Patnaik, during an event on Sunday, had praised the Prime Minister and rated his government '8/10' for foreign policy and work towards poverty eradication.

Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP, said, "The Chief Minister should give 10 out of 10 to the PM for his overall performance. However, I would like to give zero to Patnaik for his all-round failure. PM's governance is corruption-free, while the Patnaik government is neck-deep in corruption."

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said he would give a "big zero" to both the state and the central governments.

"Both have done nothing for the people," he alleged.

BJD MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera, on the other hand, said Mr Patnaik "does not need rating from people like Mishra and Bahinipati".

"The people of Odisha have awarded full marks to Patnaik by making him the Chief Minister for five consecutive terms," added Mr Behera.

