'BJP Committing Sin Of Telling Lies' On Covid Deaths In UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav accused the UP government of hiding the number of Covid deaths. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government, saying had it paid attention to the medical system in the state, the coronavirus infection would not have spread to villages and resulted in a huge number of deaths.

In a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the government of diverting its entire machinery to hide the number of deaths caused by the pandemic.

"The BJP is committing the sin of telling lies. It has spent all its time in shattering the work done by the previous Samajwadi Party government," he said.

At the time when the infection was spreading in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was busy campaigning in other states for the assembly elections, he said. "Had the state government paid attention towards the medical system in time, the infection would not have spread to villages and there would not have been such a large number of deaths," the statement said.

Akhilesh Yadav also urged the state governor to take congnisance of the issue and alleged that by holding the panchayat polls, the CM let the infection spread to rural areas.

Save A Life. Help Fight The Coronavirus Outbreak In India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)