BJP Chief JP Nadda To Visit Poll-Bound Himachal Pradesh, Attend Several Meetings

JP Nadda will be addressing a public meeting in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will visit poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and hold meetings with the leaders of the state unit to deliberate on the strategy for the assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

Mr Nadda will be addressing a public meeting in Paonta Sahib. He will also attend events pertaining to the state completing 75 years since its formation. He will also take part in various events in Sirmaur on Saturday. Mr Nadda will hold meetings with the leaders of the state unit and deliberate on poll strategy.

Notably, two leaders of the Congress party had joined the BJP recently. On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief MInister Jairam Thakur called on Mr Nadda accompanied by Congress MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Kajal, who joined the BJP at the party's National headquarters in New Delhi.

Mr Thakur, on Wednesday, citing the instances of breach of jinx in the results of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, said that the BJP will form the government in the hill state again. The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh would change the trend of alternate governments in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Thakur said, "Uttarakhand is our neighbouring state which went to polls recently. No government was repeated in the state since its formation, but history was changed. The same was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana was a state where we faced difficulties in saving our deposits earlier. Manohar Lal Khattar is leading the government since 2014 there. Elections are due here and we will change the trend too."

Himachal Pradesh came into being on April 15, 1948, after the merger of several princely states, and achieved full statehood in 1971.

Mr Thakur had launched the state programme 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh' or 'Progressive Himachal: 75 Years of Formation' at the historic Chaugan in Chamba.

A theme song on '75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh' and a documentary based on 75 years of glorious history of Himachal Pradesh, produced by the Information and Public Relations Department, was also screened in July earlier this year.