BJP Chief JP Nadda's Karnataka Visit Ahead Of Assembly Polls

BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday as part of efforts to shore up the party's preparations for assembly polls with the Basavaraj Bommai government in the limelight over several issues including the Hijab row and resignation of KS Eshwarappa from the council of ministers.

The BJP chief will hold several party programmes and visit historical temples during his visit to the state, which will go for assembly polls next year.

JP Nadda will reach Toranagallu on Sunday morning. He will visit Shri Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple in Hosapate and take part in a meeting of the state BJP executive. He will also take part in a question and answer session with the delegates.

On the second day of his visit, JP Nadda will visit several temples including Shri Virupaksheshwara Temple, Yantrodharaka Anjaneya Temple in Hampi, Kadale Kalu Ganapa, Sasuve Kalu Ganapa, Ugra, Narasimha, Badavi Linga and Ugrana Veerabhadra Temple.

JP Nadda will also visit Malyavanta Hill in Hampi. According to the legend, Lord Rama met Anjaneya at Malyavanta Parvata. The only statue of Lord Rama in a Padmasana posture is also there.

The BJP chief will also visit the world heritage site Vijaya Vittal Devasthanam famous for its stone chariot and musical pillars.

JP Nadda will also visit Kamlapur Archaeological Museum. He will visit remnants of the past glory in Mahanavami Dibba, Vijayanagara Palace, Step well, Kamal Mahal, Elephant and Horse Lines.

Besides JP Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and other state leaders are expected to hold meetings about the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

During the visit, JP Nadda is expected to assess the ground-level situation in the state.

Three teams with seven-eight leaders, led by BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP president Nalin Kateel are also assessing the ground-level situation to boost the party's preparations for the assembly polls.

The BJP is expected to take a call on the post of Karnataka party chief in the coming months as Nahin Kateel's ends early next year.

A reshuffle in the Karnataka cabinet is also in the pipeline for which Chief Minister Bommai has made 2-3 visits to the national capital to meet the party's top leadership.

Mr Eshwarappa resigned as Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister on Friday following FIR against him in the contractor death case.