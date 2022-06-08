BJP Chief JP Nadda Attacks Regional Parties, Says Trinamool Lacks Principles

JP Nadda addressed BJP workers in Kolkata today

BJP national president JP Nadda today launched a scathing attack on regional parties over their "dynastic politics". While addressing party workers in Kolkata, Mr Nadda said that the ruling "aunt-nephew" party in Bengal “lacks principles or policies”.

"Some people have leaders, but they don't have the right intention. Look at the TMC and you will understand. For some time they have leaders but no intentions. And if they have intentions, they don't have policy," Mr Nadda said.

"The TMC has no principles or policies. It only has syndicates and cut-money culture. The Modi government wants to give funds, but their (TMC) only mission is to take commission," he added.

Asserting that the BJP is the "only national party which has a neta (leader), niti (policy) and niyat (intent)", Mr Nadda said that the Congress is now “lupt” (extinct) in the country.

"Be it in Jammu and Kashmir, where you have the JKNC and the PDP or in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and West Bengal... everywhere we find baap-beta (father-son) parties or baap-beti (father-daughter) and bua-bhatija (aunt-nephew) parties," he said.

Mr Nadda slammed the ruling party in Bengal for "spreading lies about the Centre over MNREGA fund release delay", and said the TMC government did not submit expenditure details of last three years.

"They are saying the Centre is not releasing MNREGA funds. They are spreading lies. West Bengal has not given hisab (report) on the funds spent in the last three years. Nobody knows where the central funds are being siphoned off," he said.



Mr Nadda's comments drew sharp reactions from the ruling TMC, which called him a "liar" who spreads canards against the state government.

" BJP president is a liar. He fails to understand that @aitcofficial under the supreme leadership of Ms Mamata Banerjee is a time tested Party of 10-crore greater family of people of Bengal. All sinister designs to divide Bengal shall be thwarted by these great people led by Didi (sic)," TMC chief spokesperson and MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tweeted.