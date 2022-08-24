BJP Cautions Dilip Gosh over Central Agency Comments

On Sunday, Dilip Ghosh had said certain CBI officers had a "setting" with the Trinamool Congress.

The BJP central leadership cautioned the party's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh over his recent remarks questioning CBI's impartiality and asked him to refrain from making such controversial remarks in future.

Dilip Ghosh had recently stirred a hornet's nest by claiming that some CBI officers were hand in glove with the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Continuing his tirade against the central investigating agency, Ghosh on Monday wondered what action CBI has taken in the post-poll violence in which he alleged around 60 BJP workers were killed in West Bengal after the Assembly elections last year.

"Yesterday, I got a call from our party's national president J P Nadda. He wanted to know why I made such a remark. I explained my position. I was asked not to make such comments in future," Ghosh told PTI on Tuesday.

Embarrassed by his remarks, the state BJP unit, which swears by the impartiality of the CBI, had reported the matter to the party's top brass.

The state leadership had said that Ghosh made those remarks in his personal capacity and those are not the party's official position.

"Whatever Dilip Ghosh has said, it is his viewpoint. We have nothing to say on it," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

On Sunday, Dilip Ghosh had said certain CBI officers had a "setting" with the Trinamool Congress and because of this, the Finance Ministry had sent the ED to probe the corruption cases in West Bengal and speed up investigations.

The CBI, which functions under the PMO, arrested TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal on August 11 for allegedly not cooperating with the agency in its probe into a cattle smuggling case. It has also made a number of arrests as part of its probe into the Bogtui killings in Birbhum district where a family was burnt alive in an apparent revenge attack in March this year.

Partha Chatterjee, the now suspended senior TMC leader, and his alleged close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on July 23 by the ED in connection with the school recruitment scam.

