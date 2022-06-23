BJP Behind Instability In Maharashtra, Says Congress's Prithviraj Chavan

Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena rebel MLAs are in Guwahati

Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP is behind the political instability in the state and said the alliance is extending its support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr Chavan alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking instructions from Delhi.

"BJP is behind the political instability that we are witnessing in Maharashtra. It is true that there is some crack in big ally Shiv Sena and some MLAs have parted ways. But the BJP is behind such a situation. Devendra Fadnavis is taking instructions from Delhi and seeking logistical support accordingly. He is trying his best to keep the government unstable," the Congress leader said.

Accusing the BJP of adhering to tactics like "misusing the central agencies" against the opposition leaders, Mr Chavan said the party is doing all this to "win the BMC elections".

"We had anticipated that the BJP would try something like this before the BMC elections which is very crucial for it and wants to win desperately. So it is adhering to all tactics including the misuse of the central agencies," he said.

"We are with the MVA and Uddhav Thackeray has our full support. He is handling the situation well. As far as the statement of Sanjay Raut is concerned, we do not give importance to his remarks but to the remarks made by the chief minister," Mr Chavan added.

Earlier today, Mr Raut said, "MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray".

Mr Raut claimed that 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Shiv Sena and when they return to Mumbai they will be with the party.

"Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us," he added.