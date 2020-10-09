BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Crimes In Rajasthan

Action should be taken against the culprits, he said (File)

The BJP on Friday hit out at the Congress over incidents of crime in Rajasthan, saying law and order in the state has "gone for a toss" and asked Rahul Gandhi to pay attention to it instead of visiting BJP-ruled states for "political tourism".

The BJP leaders, including Union minister Prakash Javadekar, cited the murder of a temple priest who was allegedly burnt alive by land grabbers at Karauli in the Congress-ruled state. They also attacked the Congress over the recent crimes, including rapes, in the desert state.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Mr Javadekar said, "Instead of going to different places on political tourism, he should take cognizance of heinous crimes against women and apologise to the people of Rajasthan that their government has failed."

Action should be taken against the culprits, he said.

"Law and order in Rajasthan has gone for a toss," the minister alleged referring to the Karauli incident.

Former Union minister and BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore alleged that nobody, be it women or children, was safe in Rajasthan.

A government which spends weeks in a five star hotel can only ensure its own safety and not of the people, he said, apparently referring to Congress MLAs, including ministers, putting up in a luxury hotel a few months ago when the Ashok Gehlot-led dispensation faced a crisis following rebellion by then deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

The state has the dubious distinction of being number one in incidents of crime against women, Mr Rathore said.

"Instead of going on political tourism in BJP-ruled states, Rahul Gandhi should pay attention to Rajasthan," he said.