'BJP Attacks Constitution Everyday, They Don't Want To...': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said the ideals of Birsa Munda were being attacked from four sides by the RSS, BJP. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps attacking the Constitution everyday as it does not want to accept that Dalits, tribals and the poor should get rights.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Washim district on the occasion of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi said tribals are the "original owners of the country" and their rights come first before anyone.

The rally was attended by tribal community members.

Mr Gandhi alleged that the ideals of Birsa Munda were being attacked from four sides by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

"The BJP attacks the Constitution everyday because they don't want to accept that Dalits, adivasis and the poor should get rights," Gandhi claimed.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi reached Washim district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Tuesday

