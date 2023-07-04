BJP Appoints New Chiefs Across States Ahead Of 2024

G Kishan Reddy will now lead the party in poll-bound Telangana, replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Gearing up for the big 2024 elections, and crucial state polls this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party today announced new chiefs in many states.

G Kishan Reddy, MP and union minister, will now lead the party in poll-bound Telangana, replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar. BJP MLA Etela Rajender, who served as the first finance minister of Telangana, has been appointed chairman of the BJP's state election management committee for the upcoming Telangana assembly polls. He started his political career with K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi and stayed with it till 2021, after which he joined the BJP.

Daggubati Purandeswari, daughter of Telugu Desam Party founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, has been appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP president.

Sunil Kumar Jakhar, the former MP who jumped ship from Congress in May last year claiming he wanted to support "nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab", will lead the party in Punjab.

Babulal Marandi, the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand and current Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, is BJP Jharkhand president.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of the United Andhra Pradesh before the formation of the Telangana state, has been appointed as member of the party's national executive committee.

The BJP has called a meeting of all the state presidents, state general secretaries, and state in charges on July 7. BJP president JP Nadda and National General Secretary BL Santosh will preside over this meeting.

A union cabinet meeting is also likely at 10:30 am tomorrow, BJP sources said.