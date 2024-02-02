BJP's 'Antim', Not Interim Budget At Centre: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee was speaking at a dharna in Kolkata to demand the state's dues from Centre (File)

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called the interim budget the “antim” (last) budget of the BJP-led central government, indicating that the party will taste defeat in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Ms Banerjee's remarks came at a dharna in Kolkata, which began earlier in the day, to demand the state's "dues" from the Centre for various social welfare schemes.

"It is not an interim budget, but the 'antim' budget,” she asserted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the interim budget on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said her government has submitted the utilisation certificates regarding the usage of central funds since 2011 when the Trinamool Congress assumed power in the state for the first time.

“Why should we take responsibility for what happened before we came to power, during the Left rule?" she said.

