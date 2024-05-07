BJD Nominee's Wife Files Nomination Against Husband As Independent From Same Seat

The Pipili assembly constituency under the Puri Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 25

In a curious development, sitting Puri MLA and BJD nominee Rudra Pratap Maharathy's wife has filed her nomination as an independent candidate from the same seat, though the reason behind the move is not yet known.

Mr Maharathy's wife Jagruti (32) declined to comment on her candidature from the same constituency, while her MLA husband asserted he was not worried over the issue.

Pipili is the lone seat in Odisha where a wife has filed nomination against her husband, though the state has witnessed some couples contesting elections from different seats.

Mr Maharathy (35), the son of seven-time MLA late Pradeep Maharathy, had filed his nomination on May 3, while his wife submitted the papers on May 6.

The Pipili assembly constituency under the Puri Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 25.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, starting May 13.

Officials said a clear picture could emerge in Pipili on the last date of withdrawal of nominations on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)