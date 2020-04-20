"Bizarre Comments": India Rejects Pak PM's Allegations Of Discrimination Against Muslims

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the "bizarre comments" by the Pakistani leadership was an attempt to shift focus from the "abysmal handling" of that country's internal affairs.

'Bizarre Comments': India Rejects Pak PM's Allegations Of Discrimination Against Muslims

Imran Khan accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting the Muslim community

New Delhi:

India on Sunday trashed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments alleging targeting of Muslims in the country in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the "bizarre comments" by the Pakistani leadership was an attempt to shift focus from the "abysmal handling" of that country's internal affairs.

In a tweet, Imran Khan accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting the Muslim community against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

"Instead of concentrating on fighting COVID19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbours," the MEA spokesperson said.

He was responding to media queries on Imran Khan's remarks.

"On the subject of minorities, they (Pakistani leadership) would be well advised to address the concerns of their own dwindling minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against," Anurag Srivastava said.

Comments
Imran KhanCoronavirusCOVID-19
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter