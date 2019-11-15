Birsa Munda Jayanti Today. PM Modi Remembers The Tribal Freedom Fighter On Jharkhand Foundation Day

Birsa Munda Jayanti is also Jharkhand Formation Day.

Birsa Munda, the tribal revolutionary of the British era, was born on November 15, 1875. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. Jharkhand was established in Birsa Munda Jayanti in the year 2000. On this special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders paid tribute the revolutionary leader who famously called 'Dharti Aba', the father of earth.

"Jharkhand is synonymous with bravery and compassion. The people of this land have always lived in harmony with nature. They have excelled in various fields thanks to their hard work. May Jharkhand keep scaling new heights of progress and realise Bhagwan Birsa Munda's dream of a prosperous and happy state," the Prime Minister tweeted.

झारखंड की जनता को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



मेरी कामना है कि झारखंड प्रगति की नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छुए और भगवान बिरसा मुंडा के समृद्ध, सशक्त और खुशहाल राज्य के सपने को साकार करे। pic.twitter.com/vgHYulrZou — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind, wrote in Hindi, "Johar Jharkhand! Congratulations and best wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the occasion of the state''s Foundation Day."

"Jharkhand is a state with rich natural resources and rich culture, which we are all proud of. I wish Jharkhand attains new heights of progress with the blessings of Lord Birsa Munda," he said.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also praised Jharkahnd on its formation day.

"I congratulate the people of #Jharkhand on the occasion of the state formation day. With its rich culture and abundant natural resources, Jharkhand has always had a unique place in India. My best wishes to the state for a prosperous future," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi recalled him for his fight against the British and as a leader who struggled for water, forest, land and identity of the tribals.

"You said that tribals would take decisions themselves on issues related to water, forest, and land. Tribute to the tribal leader and great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary," she wrote on Twitter.

जल, जंगल, जमीन और आदिवासी अस्मिता के लिए संघर्ष कर अंग्रेजों के दांत खट्टे कर दिए। आपने कहा कि आदिवासियों के जल, जंगल, जमीन से जुड़े फ़ैसले आदिवासी लेंगे।



आदिवासी महानायक और स्वतंत्रता सेनानी भगवान बिरसा मुण्डा को उनकी जयंती पर शत शत नमन।#धरतीआबा_बिरसामुंडाpic.twitter.com/bxA94e47MK — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 15, 2019

Birsa Munda died at an early age of 24, but left a great impact by firing the imagination of the tribals. by mobilising them against the tyrant British rulers. He had raised the slogan Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana which means "Let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom be established". This slogan threatening the British Raj became widely popular.

Birsa Munda was arrested on March 3, 1900 in Jamkopai forest in Jharkhand while he was sleeping along his tribal guerrilla army which was fighting against the British. Birsa Munda died in Ranchi jail on June 9, 1900. Although the British claimed he died of cholera, he reportedly never showed symptoms. The jail in which he died is now named after him.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.