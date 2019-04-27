'Conspiracy To Tarnish My Image,' Says Biplab Deb On Social Media Post

Biplab Deb's wife Niti Deb on Friday denied that she had filed any divorce suit (File Photo)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has described as "deep rooted conspiracy" to tarnish his image over a social media post which claimed his wife had filed a divorce suit in a Delhi court.

Tripura Police on Friday registered a case against one person for allegedly writing the post which has gone viral.

"This is a deep rooted conspiracy to tarnish my image. It is a baseless and motivated post which is in bad taste," a press statement issued late Friday night quoted Mr Deb as saying.

The chief minister's wife Niti Deb on Friday denied that she had filed any divorce suit and said "Rumours have no mouth, only dirty, filthy and sick minds...." Claiming that the post was aimed at "tarnishing" her image, she had urged people to "boycott" rumour mongers if they loved her and had faith on her.

BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha demanded that the administration take strictest action against those involved in it.

An Agartala resident has filed a case against the writer of the post charging him with forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy, Deputy Inspector General of Tripura Police Arindam Nath had said.

