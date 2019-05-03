Biopic On PM Modi To Release On May 24, Day After Election Results

The biopic on PM Modi will be released on May 24, producer Sandip Ssingh said.

The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi, will be released on May 24, a day after the results of the ongoing national election are declared, the producer of the film said.

The worldwide release of the film, titled "PM Narendra Modi", was stopped by the Election Commission on April 10, the night before the seven-phase Lok Sabha election began.

"As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and given the curiosity and excitement about the film, we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha election results (to be announced on May 23)," producer Sandip Ssingh said,

"We will now release our film on May 24," he said, adding that since the polling ends on May 19, they will "only have four days to promote the film before its release".

"I hope now nobody will have any problem with the film and we are hoping for a smooth release," he added.

The film has actor Vivek Oberoi playing PM Modi. Other cast members include Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar.

Directed by Omung Kumar B, and co-produced by Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film will traverse the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

