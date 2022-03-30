Bill To Merge 3 Municipal Corporations Of Delhi Passed By Lok Sabha

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into one.

The bill was passed by a voice vote

New Delhi:

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity. 

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

