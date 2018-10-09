Bill Gates Hails PM Modi For Swachh Bharat Mission

This is not the first time that Bill Gates has praised PM Modi for sanitation efforts in India

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for improving sanitation in the country through the Swachh Bharat mission, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said now is the time to build on the success of the movement.

"The leadership of Narendra Modi and the Indian government has played an important role in improving sanitation. Now is the time to build on the success of Swachh Bharat," Bill Gates tweeted.

This is not the first time that Mr Gates has praised PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for the efforts made towards improving the sanitation process in India.

Earlier, Mr Gates, who co-chairs the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, had congratulated the Indian government for the efforts made in reducing malnutrition and sanitation-related woes in the country.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in October 2014 by PM Modi. Since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission, over eight crore toilets have been built across India and over five lakh villages have been made open-defecation free.

Under the mission, the Prime Minister launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement on September 15 with an aim to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India.