When Bill Gates Gave Tadka To "Super Food" Khichdi With Smriti Irani

Bill Gates, during his trip to India, met industrialist Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

When Bill Gates Gave Tadka To 'Super Food' Khichdi With Smriti Irani

Bill Gates cooked khichdi during his visit to India.

New Delhi:

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was recently seen cooking millet khichdi (porridge) with Union Minister Smriti Irani during his visit to India.

A video, shared by Smriti Irani on Twitter, shows the philanthropist standing next to the minister and helping with the preparation of tadka for the khichdi. We see Bill Gates adding some ingredients to the wok as the Union Minister guides him through the steps. Towards the end, Mr Gates mixes the khichdi and tastes it.

"Recognising the super food of India and its poshan component. When Bill Gates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!” the caption read.

At the time of writing this, the clip collected more than two lakh views on the platform. Many users have reacted to it.

“Bill Gates announces mandatory khichdi for Microsoft employees,” a person joked.

“Finally added the flavour to Khichdi. Khichdi is all about the final step of tadka. How humble of our union minister Mrs Smriti Z Irani and World's Business Icon Mr. Bill Gates to be so grounded and nailed the tadka for a perfect Kichidi,” a comment read.

Another user said, “Nice..lots of respect and honour for both of you”.

“This khichdi is not only for Microsoft people, but the glow of this khichdi is also visible in the world. Great,” a user wrote.

“Healthy food , Positive vibes.....Superb!” a person commented.

A few wanted to know if the “khichdi was made with millets”.

“Now this Khichdi will be called Microsoft Khichdi,” a user said.

Bill Gates, during his trip to India, met industrialist Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others.

After meeting Mr Gates, Anand Mahindra shared, in a tweet, that “the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact”. The industrialist added that Mr Gates signed his book for him in which he referred to Mr Mahindra as his “classmate”.

Featured Video Of The Day

This Happened: Jaya Bachchan Smiled For The Paparazzi - "Dekha, Kitna Smile Kar Rahi Hoon"

Also Read

.