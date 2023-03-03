When Bill Gates Gave Tadka To 'Super Food' Khichdi With Smriti Irani

Bill Gates cooked khichdi during his visit to India.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was recently seen cooking millet khichdi (porridge) with Union Minister Smriti Irani during his visit to India.

A video, shared by Smriti Irani on Twitter, shows the philanthropist standing next to the minister and helping with the preparation of tadka for the khichdi. We see Bill Gates adding some ingredients to the wok as the Union Minister guides him through the steps. Towards the end, Mr Gates mixes the khichdi and tastes it.

"Recognising the super food of India and its poshan component. When Bill Gates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!” the caption read.

Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component..



When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi! pic.twitter.com/CYibFi01mi — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 2, 2023

At the time of writing this, the clip collected more than two lakh views on the platform. Many users have reacted to it.

“Bill Gates announces mandatory khichdi for Microsoft employees,” a person joked.

Bill Gates announces mandatory khichdi for Microsoft employees#KhichadiRoxx — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) March 2, 2023

“Finally added the flavour to Khichdi. Khichdi is all about the final step of tadka. How humble of our union minister Mrs Smriti Z Irani and World's Business Icon Mr. Bill Gates to be so grounded and nailed the tadka for a perfect Kichidi,” a comment read.

Finally added the flavour to Kichidi. Kichidi is all about the final step of tadka. How humble of our union minister Mrs Smriti Z Irani and World's Business Icon Mr. Bill gates to be so grounded and nailed the thadka for a perfect Kichidi. — Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) March 2, 2023

Another user said, “Nice..lots of respect and honour for both of you”.

Nice..lots of respect and honour for both of you.. — Susankar Das (@susankardas219) March 2, 2023

“This khichdi is not only for Microsoft people, but the glow of this khichdi is also visible in the world. Great,” a user wrote.

This khichdi is not only for Microsoft people, the glow of this khichdi is visible in the world. Gr8 ???????????? — Dharmvir Baundwal (@dharmvir_9) March 2, 2023

“Healthy food , Positive vibes.....Superb!” a person commented.

Healthy food , Positive vibes.....Superb!???????? — Meenal Jain (@MeenalJ12708716) March 2, 2023

A few wanted to know if the “khichdi was made with millets”.

Is it of millets. — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) March 2, 2023

“Now this Khichdi will be called Microsoft Khichdi,” a user said.

Now this Khichdi will be called as Microsoft Khichdi ???? — Er. Durga Sankar Pati ???????? (@DspPati) March 2, 2023

Bill Gates, during his trip to India, met industrialist Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others.

After meeting Mr Gates, Anand Mahindra shared, in a tweet, that “the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact”. The industrialist added that Mr Gates signed his book for him in which he referred to Mr Mahindra as his “classmate”.