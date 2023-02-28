Anand Mahindra Meets 'Classmate' Bill Gates. Here's What They Discussed

Mr Mahindra's post has accumulated more than 58,000 views and over 2,262 likes.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates again during the former's visit to India. Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairman shared a picture with the philanthropist and said they spoke about collaborating to “multiply social impact”. Mr Mahindra also shared that Mr Gates signed his book for him, in which he wished his "classmate" the best.

"Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me;I got a free, autographed copy of his book)" Mr Mahindra wrote in the caption.

Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me;I got a free, autographed copy of his book😊) pic.twitter.com/lZjtnKwmMc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2023

Notably, Mr Mahindra has previously revealed that he and the founder of Microsoft had been classmates at Harvard in 1973 before Mr Gates famously dropped out to focus on his company. Therefore, in Mr Mahindra's signed copy, Mr Gates, wrote, "To Anand, Best wishes to my classmate!"

Mr Mahindra shared the post just a few hours ago and since it has accumulated more than 58,000 views and over 2,262 likes. "Two Gems in the pursuit of changing the society in a whole," wrote one Twitter user in the comment section. "2 inspirations in one frame," commented another.

Meanwhile, earlier, Mr Gates also met RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in the RBI office in Mumbai and discussed wide-ranging topics with him. "Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide-ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," the Reserve Bank Of India tweeted today.

Last week, Bill Gates, in his personal blog, Gates Notes, wrote that he would be visiting India to check the progress the country has made over the years. "I'm headed back to India next week. Although I've spent a lot of time there over the years-doing everything from checking out toilets to visiting a village that's home to the one poorest, most underserved castes in India-I haven't been back since before the pandemic. I can't wait to see how much progress has been made in that time," he wrote.