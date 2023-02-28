'They Forced Me To Buy It': Musk's Post On Twitter Deal Sparks Meme Fest

Mr Musk completed Twitter's takeover in October.

Billionaire Elon Musk stunned the world when he announced that he is buying Twitter. The $44 billion acquisition was completed in October last year and since then, the billionaire has made numerous changes to the microblogging platform. The app has witnessed changes in its interface along and introduction of Twitter Blue, a paid verification service. He has also faced flak for firing dozens of employees and selling furniture from Twitter headquarters to cut costs. Many people have questioned Tesla CEO why he bought Twitter. This time, Mr Musk posted a funny reply to the question, saying he was "forced" to buy the company. He tweeted this in response to a meme, which shows Mr Musk laughing along with the text "They said I could never Twitter".

The meme was shared by Doge Designer, a page that shared memes on the billionaire. The caption of the post reads, "The mainstream media still can't believe that Elon bought Twitter @elonmusk."

Responding to the same, the "Chief Twit" said, "They forced me to buy it" along with a laughing emoji.

The mainstream media still can't believe that Elon bought Twitter 🤣 @elonmuskpic.twitter.com/WUyjThU2c2 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 28, 2023

Since being shared, the billionaire's tweet has amassed a lot of attention.

"No a legally binding, poorly thought out, overly expensive offer by you forced you to buy it," said a user.

"I wish you had bought it earlier," another person added.

A third person said, "Maybe they should now say you can't buy @ManUtd..."

"Makes me wonder if they knew what you would find once you owned it," said another person.

This is not the first time Mr Musk has commented on his new acquisition. A few weeks ago, he had said that he could not believe that he bought the platform.

He revealed this while responding to a user's tweet. Whole Mars Catalog tweeted, "haha I still can't believe Elon bought Twitter." Replying to the user, the billionaire said, "Me neither." In another tweet, he added, "Sucks that I had to sell so much Tesla stock to do so (sigh)."