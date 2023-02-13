Watch: Fans Dance To 'Jab We Met' Song In Theatres, Shahid Kapoor Calls It...

Shahid Kapoortook to Twitter to express his gratitude



PVR Cinemas recently announced a special screening of popular romantic films to mark Valentine's week from February 10 to 16. 'Jab We Met' was one of the films that were released in theaters, giving fans a golden opportunity to relive the greatest on-screen love stories of all times. One such clip shared on Twitter showcased fans' enthusiasm and excitement as the movie played on the big screen after 16 years.

A Twitter user shared a video from the theatre and wrote, "After almost 16yrs #JabWeMet in #ValentinesWeek is running houseful without any promotions in social media, speaks volumes of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro does check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it."

Watch the video here:

After almost 16yrs #JabWeMet in #ValentinesWeek is running housefull without any promotions in social media, speaks volume of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro do check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it 😍 pic.twitter.com/XEVlnfp1gt — Gaganabh Pandey (@gaganabh) February 12, 2023

The video featured fans hooting and cheering as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena's peppy song 'Mauja hi Mauja' from the film was being played on the big screen. Some fans were also seen dancing and recreating the hook step of the song, crooned by Mika Singh.

The video also caught the attention of Shahid Kapoor who took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the outpouring of love. He reacted to one of the videos and wrote 'too special' on Twitter, with two heart hand emojis.

The actor also reacted to a similar video and wrote, "This is so special."

This is so special 🙏🙏 https://t.co/70fguM590p — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 13, 2023

Wow thank you ❤️❤️ https://t.co/dSlxoa1WAT — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, internet users became nostalgic and expressed their joy at seeing the iconic movie on the big screen. "Shahid, Jab We Met is our go-to movie whenever we are feeling down. Every scene was a classic. You and Kareena were so good. That scene at Hotel Pleasant, the Station Master Scene and the Nagada song!" a user wrote. A second added, ''It's not only film.. it's an emotion..''

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Jab We Met', was released in theatres on October 26, 2007, and starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh, and Pavan Malhotra.

Other films that have been re-released in theatres for Valentine's Day include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Titanic (1997), Minnale (2001), Premam (2015), Tamasha (2015) and Me Before You (2016).



