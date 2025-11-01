Bihar's Development Visible On Ground, Not On Paper: BJP's Rituraj Sinha At NDTV's Bihar Power Play Conclave

BJP leader Rituraj Sinha has defended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's performance, saying that development in Bihar is "visible on the ground" and not merely in documents.

He was responding to opposition allegations that the party's manifesto was "hurriedly prepared" and that a white paper on the government's achievements over the past 20 years was needed.

Speaking at NDTV's Bihar Power Play Conclave in Patna today, Sinha said, "Development is shown on the ground, not on paper. You have come to Bihar, you must be travelling on the roads of Patna, you must be using the expressways of Bihar. Today, to reach Bihar, you can land at several airports and travel to different areas of the state. Development is visible to the people on the ground, and that is why the people of Bihar have faith in the NDA and PM Modi's policies."

When asked about the state's continuing issues outside the capital city Patna, including damaged roads and the migration of workers seeking employment elsewhere, the BJP leader said the government had made significant strides in job creation.

"Over 50 lakh jobs have been created in Bihar between 2020 and 2025, according to government figures. We will create one crore jobs in the state. We have a clear vision for Bihar with the blessings of PM Modi ji and Nitish ji," Sinha said.

Addressing concerns over migration, he added, "The problem of migration in Bihar has always been a concern. PM Modi ji has shown care for the poor and the farmers in villages. Together, PM Modi ji and Nitish ji have improved infrastructure. If anyone can speak and act on the issue of migration, people believe it is possible only with the double-engine government of PM Modi ji and Nitish ji."

Criticising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the BJP leader said the state's decline during the party's rule in the 1990s still resonates with the people.

"It is a shame that during the 1990s, the era of the lalten (lantern, the party symbol of RJD), industries, employers, and businessmen fled Bihar. The educated youth left too. All kinds of infrastructure were destroyed, and Bihar's name was ruined. The same RJD that caused this is now promising two and a half crore government jobs. The people of Bihar will neither digest nor believe such claims. The people of Bihar are with Modi ji and Nitish ji," Sinha said.



